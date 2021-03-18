THE TILEHURST END: Yakou Méïté’s rise at Reading

I could not have been happier to see Yakou Méïté return from injury on Saturday against Nottingham Forest and score a vital equaliser.



His journey over the last five years has been one of Reading’s true success stories in that time.

Méïté arrived in Berkshire in 2016 as an unproven prodigy barely out of his teenage years. That showed on and off the pitch.



On it, he didn’t seem to quite fit into Jaap Stam’s system and was used sparingly as a substitute. He didn’t start a game until April against Rotherham, and was brought off at halftime with Reading 1-0 down to the side bottom of the league.



Away from football, Méïté could not speak a word of English when he joined and filmed himself driving and posted it on social media a number of times, pointing to a slightly immature side.



When he was sent out on loan to Ligue 2 side Sochaux in the 2017-18 season, many supporters suspected that his Reading career may be over and there seemed little chance that he would break into the team when he returned to the Madejski Stadium.



However over the last three years, he has become one of the standout names in the Royals side and often been the most dangerous player in the side’s attack.



He was the club’s top scorer in 2018-19 and 2019-20, with 13 and 17 in each campaign respectively, and only Adam Le Fondre (41) has netted more goals for Reading in the last decade than Méïté (38).



All of this has come despite Méïté rarely lining up as a central striker for Reading – more often than not he is used wide on the right.



His English is now fluent and he gives considered, articulate answers in interviews that highlight his progression from boy to man. Méïté is clearly well-respected and well-liked in the dressing room, and now the only videos we see on social media are of the 25-year-old inducting new teammates by getting them to dance.



He is one of the club’s longest-serving players and that shows in the regard with which he is held by other members of the squad.



Even though Lucas João has taken over much of the goalscoring burden this season, Méïté has remained an ally in attack.



He has been unfortunate with injuries and therefore only played 15 league games, but has still chipped in with seven goals and is on track for double figures for the third successive campaign. Of those 15 games, Reading have only lost two.



His infectious personality, his beaming smile and irresistible laugh make Méïté an incredibly likeable character for fans too.



The way he has responded to adversity, such as suffering racial abuse online and losing his father last year, has only increased the support in his corner. A Parisian who has made Reading his home, he is someone you want to do well.



