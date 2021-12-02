The Wokingham Society Heritage Matters: Early Events in Emmbrook

It was Wednesday evening 20th December 1916. After complaints of soldiers getting drunk at the house adjoining “The Rifleman” public house, police raided the house after two nights of keeping watch and found three soldiers drinking stout bought by Louisa PHIPPS. They were wearing blue (hospital) uniforms. When arrested Mrs PHIPPS admitted getting the drink, for which the soldiers paid her. She received 2d a bottle on each one taken back. In other parts of the house there were fifteen empty and partly filled bottles. When the charge was read out to Simeon PHIPPS, her husband, at the police station, he replied “I say nothing”.

They both pleaded guilty to the charge of unlawfully obtaining intoxicating liquor for members of HM Forces undergoing hospital treatment. The three soldiers at first pleaded not guilty to the charge of aiding and abetting under the regulations of the Defence of the Realm Act. They were Canadians from Bearwood House, used as a hospital during the war. They were cautioned and told they would be dismissed under the Probation Act. The Adjutant at Bearwood, Captain STEVENS, represented the Military Authorities. The PHIPPS couple were fined 30s, escaping both the £100 fine and six months imprisonment.

What is now “The Rifle Volunteer” was placed out of bounds to servicemen by the Military Authorities. Mr H BARKER, the licensee was given a severe caution by the Magistrates.

At the other end of Emmbrook, at “The Dog and Duck”, there were held smoking concerts, entertainment for men only, to smoke and debate to the accompaniment of live entertainment. They had been common in the Victorian era. Mr G ALDRIDGE, the licensee, was amongst the performers at one on 1904. Others included G SPRATLEY. During the evening a collection was made on behalf of Mr E DEAN who immediately shared it between the funds of the Emmbrook football and cricket clubs.

In 1894, on a Tuesday evening in November, a smoking concert in the School Room at Emmbrook followed a supper for members of Emmbrook Reading Room in the Mission Room (then known locally as The Tin Tabernacle and now replaced by Emmbrook Village Hall) “through the liberality of Mrs NICHOLSON of Matthews Green”. Such a meeting here would have had a different atmosphere from that held in one of the public houses, indeed in the Emmbrook Men’s Club there are references to “admirable addresses on temperance” (March 1888) and “an appropriate address on temperance (according to the Scriptural idea of self-control)” (March 1896).

The picture shows soldiers near The Rifleman (Emmbrook Mill behind trees on the right)

Written by Peter Shilham