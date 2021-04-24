Theale Golf Club returns with captain’s drive-in

Theale Golf Club opened its season after the long wait of the lockdown with the annual Captains Drive-in.



This year’s captain, Lee Barrett, who has been a member for almost 20 years, was also Captain back in 2006 when the club was still in its formative years.



He has said how pleased he is to take the reins again at what has turned out to be a very good test of golf but still retains its unique atmosphere.



He dedicated the drive-in to the memory of another long-serving member, Del Stephens, who passed away at the beginning of the pandemic.



There was a very good turnout of over 50 members for the Drive-in Stableford Competition and taking first place with a very respectable 40 points was Mark Wiltshire who was followed closely in second place by Terry Dean with 39 points.