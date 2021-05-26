Wokingham.Today

Theatre school welcomes pupils back

Steppin Out
Classes at Steppin Out Stars of Tomorrow have returned post-covid

A THEATRE school welcomed pupils back to live lessons earlier this month.

Steppin Out Stars of Tomorrow, a theatre school for children aged three to 17, held sessions in Wokingham and Woodley for the first time since the latest lockdown was announced.

With the current restrictions meaning the school has a limit of students per class, and more classes have been opened up to cater for everyone.

Over lockdown, Steppin Out Stars have delivered more than 3,000 online classes for its pupils.

Shelley Otway, principal of Steppin Out, said: “As a parent myself, I know how much my own child has missed social interaction, fun and being with other children doing what she loves.

“It is incredibly humbling to see such talent return and so many new and old faces come back to the studios.”

And a former pupil has enjoyed success with their new song.

Patron and ex-student of the school, Vicki Manser, celebrated her number one spot on iTunes for her single, Nothing In Between.

For more information visit steppinoutstars.co.uk

Steppin Out

