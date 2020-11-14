The Wokingham Paper

Theatre takeaways during lockdown

by Phil Creighton0

NORDEN FARM is offering takeaways from its cafe bar during lockdown.

The Maidenhead-based arts centre, like the entire industry, has had to bring the curtain down on live performances for a while, but it is inviting supporters to pick up a meal to enjoy at home.

Its Cafe Bar launched the scheme in September with a Friday night fish supper. It was so successful it expanded, both in hour and menu choices.

It is open for orders between noon and 8pm from Wednesday to Saturday.

Menu choices include lunchtime meals such as hot baguettes, sandwiches and gluten-free vegan soup. A lunch time meal deal includes a sandwich, baguette or salad with a packet of Tyrell’s crisps and either a tea, regular coffee or a soft drink is £6.

Main courses include winter warmers Sweet Potato, Chickpea and Spinach Curry; Boeuf Bourguignon and Slow Cooked Ratatouille.

Farm favourites Beer Battered Haddock (or Vegan Fish) and Chunky Chips or Beer Battered Haddock and Chunky Chips remain on the menu.

Special offers include a main and dessert for £10.

People can even collect a takeaway hot drink and afternoon treat – plus locally draught beer.

For more details, log on to norden.farm/pages/food-to-take-away or call 01628 682566.

