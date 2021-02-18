Therapies on Thames: A Guide to Physio & Rehab support after a stay in Hospital

It is widely accepted that people – especially the elderly – recover quicker once they have been discharged from hospital and are back in the comfort of their own home and this has been more paramount than ever during the current pandemic.

How quickly they can be discharged will depend on a variety of things including mobility, support from family/friends, and after care therapy support requirements such as Rehabilitation, Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy.

On discharge, a patient will be provided with a short-term reablement service by the NHS and social care however this will often only last up to 6 weeks. This is where the support we offer in terms of ongoing therapy support can be most beneficial for everyone involved and it is our aim to help the patient regain as much independence and remain safely living at home for as long as possible.

From our head office in Wokingham, we offer home visits and residential therapy services along with therapeutic and rehabilitation services through a highly skilled team of Physiotherapists and Occupational Therapists as well as working with NHS and social care staff to maximize the benefits for our patients. By working with one of our therapists, the patient can achieve and potentially exceed their original recovery goals and this in turn can help provide peace of mind to family members who may be concerned about their loved one.

Therapies on Thames founder Raj Senniappan

Goals for post hospital treatment vary depending on the person’s individual needs and might include regaining confidence, learning to use new mobility aids properly (e.g., a wheelchair or walker), adapting or regaining the ability to perform activities of daily living (e.g., bathing, dressing, toileting), and improving muscle strength, balance and coordination.

Therapies on Thames founder Raj Senniappan is a health care professional with over 17 years’ experience in health and social care and takes great pride in ensuring every patient receives the highest possible level of therapy and care. Raj ensures that every therapist working with him shares this ethos.

