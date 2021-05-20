Therapies on Thames – Accessible Elderly Day Care for Wokingham Residents

As part of its ongoing commitment to helping the people of Wokingham and the surrounding area live as independently as possible, Therapies on Thames has been working with the Wade Day Care centre for the last two years. The aim of this partnership has been to create a one stop shop for the elderly residents of Wokingham and the surrounding areas to enable them to access day care, physio and OT support. Therapies on Thames has a physiotherapy room at the Centre where members can receive physio or occupational therapy treatment as well as being assessed for potential treatment either at the centre or in their own home.

The purpose of the centre is to provide members with a change of scenery from their own home while at the same time providing some respite care for relatives who can relax in the knowledge that their family member is being cared for in a safe and friendly environment. As part of its support, Wade offers a minibus collection and drop off service for its members to some local areas.

In addition to the therapy support available from Therapies on Thames, Wade member can also benefit from the wide range of other services including hairdressing, chiropody (which will be available again in the near future) and various activities such as arts and crafts, bingo, quizzes and various games. There is also an extensive lunch menu and morning and afternoon refreshments.

“The Wade centre offers a fantastic service to the people of Wokingham and we are delighted to be part of their programme to help support members with therapy support and advice when they are at the centre or in their own home if they prefer” commented Therapies on Thames founder Raj Senniappan.

To find out more about the Wade Day Centre, call 0118 978 7025 or visit www.wadecentre.org.uk

For more information on the full range of therapy services available from Therapies on Thames call 0118 907 6345, email contact@therapiesonthames.co.uk or visit www.therapiesonthames.co.uk