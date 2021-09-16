Therapies on Thames: Falls Prevention Programme from Therapies on Thames

The risk of falling and suffering an injury because of a fall becomes much higher in people aged 65 and over. Having a fall can have significant impacts on mental as well as physical health.

Physical impacts include injury, pain, and loss of independence. Mental impacts can be just as serious including distress, loss of confidence also contributing to the loss of independence.

Falls can have a huge impact on the quality of a person’s life, so it is important that people are aware of how to lower their risk of falling as they become older. Once a person has suffered a fall, they are likely to become anxious about having another one, resulting in them not mobilising as much as they previously were. Having less exercise will have an impact on muscle strength, so therefore it becomes a rapid downward spiral towards not be able to move in such a fluid way.

Physiotherapy can play a very important part in ensuring that elderly people can move around safely and reduce their risk of falls. Our therapists work with patients to become mentally and physically confident after having a fall, and therefore reducing their risk of having subsequent falls.

Physiotherapy is also a good preventative measure; our expert team can work closely with patients and ensure they are carrying out effective exercises. Weekly falls prevention exercise classes are also held on Thursdays at the WADE daycare centre for the residents of the Wokingham Borough.

Occupational therapy can also play a key part in reducing someone’s risk of falling; our expert team can help adapt the home environment to make it as safe as possible for someone as they become less able. This also has a big impact on confidence; if someone feels that they are in a safe environment they will be more likely to move around in it.

If you think that Therapies on Thames can help yourself or a loved one, then please do give us a call and speak to one of the team on 0118 9076 345.