Therapies on Thames: Helping clients regain independence at home

Therapies on Thames prides itself on supporting people with therapy programmes either in their own home or in a care home. Following a fall at home over Christmas which left him with a back injury, a client was initially admitted to The Royal Berkshire Hospital and discharged the following day.

However, he was in a lot of pain, unable to sit up in bed independently and walking even with the support of a frame was extremely challenging as his daughter Alison explains: For the first week after his fall, family members looked after their father but soon realised this was not going to work in the long term as he needed specialist care and support.

So, the family took the decision to admit him to Bridge House care home in Twyford. A senior physiotherapist from Therapies on Thames sat down with the family and devised a programme with the aim of building his confidence and strength and by the time he was ready to return home he was able to walk independently with the aid of a stick or walker.

“We were all concerned about what would happen when Dad was discharged from Bridge House but my father’s physio immediately put our minds at rest by explaining his team could continue supporting Dad once back at home and this has been invaluable to us” explained daughter Alison. Once back at home, Therapies on Thames advised the family on what equipment the family could invest in to help on a day-to-day basis. They also assessed the entire home and suggested moving various items around to make life easier for all concerned.

“Today, 3 months after the fall, our father has improved tremendously, he can now make a cup of tea and a sandwich for himself and it is things like this which make such a difference to his confidence and self-esteem. I cannot thank Therapies on Thames enough as their dedication is second to none – they even visited Dad on Christmas Day and while he was in Bridge House and they would send video clips of how he was progressing as they wanted to keep us updated.

I would not hesitate in recommending Therapies on Thames to any family in a similar position” concluded Alison.

