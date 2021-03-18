Therapies on Thames: How Rehabilitation & Physiotherapy can reduce the cost of post-hospital care.

It is widely accepted that people – especially the elderly – recover quicker once discharged from hospital and back in the comfort of their own home.

How quickly they can be discharged will depend on a variety of things including mobility, support from family/friends, and after care requirements such as rehabilitation, physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

On discharge, patients are provided with a short-term reablement service by the NHS and social care however this will often only last up to 6 weeks. Goals for post hospital treatment might include regaining confidence, learning to use new mobility aids properly, adapting or regaining the ability to perform activities of daily living and improving muscle strength, balance and coordination.

Peter Knight from Wokingham is someone who has benefited from the additional support we can provide to people following a stay in hospital as his daughter Ali explains:” After my father was diagnosed with Spinal Stenosis, he was treated with a course of spinal injections which were followed by an operation to relieve nerve pressure in his spine and cure his dropped foot which had resulted in several falls but unfortunately this was not successful”.

After a bad fall, Peter developed pneumonia and spent two months in hospital. On discharge, the family were told he would make no progress with his mobility as he had no sitting or standing balance therefore physiotherapy was not an option.

One of Therapies on Thames senior physiotherapists Bhavik Hindocha

Ali took it upon herself to see what help was available and found Therapies on Thames. “Bhavik who is one of their senior physiotherapists, came to my father’s home to do an assessment during which he got my father to do things we thought would never be possible and after seeing this and hearing about the support available we took the decision to go ahead and three years later the difference in my father is amazing”. From being dependent on help with everything, Peter no longer uses a hoist, has progressed to a walking frame with support and can get on and off the stairlift allowing him to go to bed when he wants.

“We all know how expensive it can be to source home care support. My parents were paying £3,500 per month on domiciliary care bills due to the number of carers but thanks to the Bhavik and all the amazing staff at Therapies on Thames this has been reduced to £400 a month which is fantastic and I am very grateful” continued Ali.

Therapies on Thames has been providing occupational therapy and physiotherapy support to people like Peter Knight across the Thames Valley since 2012