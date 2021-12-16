Wokingham.Today

Therapies on Thames: Manual /people /therapeutic handling training for formal and informal carers

An important element of working in the care environment is being well educated in manual handling principles and practices. At Therapies on Thames, as a team of professionals, we consider it to be very important to teach those involved in elderly care to carry out moving and handling tasks in the correct way to protect themselves and their clients.  

We work in partnership with many care homes across Berkshire, Oxfordshire, and Surrey and carry out staff training in the following areas: 

  • Assist a client onto the edge of their bed. 
  • Assist a client to stand. 
  • Transfer a client on their commode. 
  • Move a client up their bed. 
  • Roll and turn a client. 

Therapies on Thames provides therapy Lead ongoing or one-off training and support for those working in care environments. Following training, with Therapies on Thames, the expected learning outcomes include: 

  • Be able to confidently implement principles of moving and handling in daily practice . 
  • Have experiential knowledge of how to reduce muscle work and effort during manual handling activities. 
  • Could apply therapeutic manual handling tasks and activities to make them more comfortable for the client.  

Having employees that are trained effectively in moving and handling reduces the risk of injury to both the employee and their clients.  When employees feel that they are part of the solution to a problem, they are more likely to take responsibility for their actions and keep to the safety precautions which will, in turn, reduce the risk of workplace injuries and simultaneously educate other employees. We have a manual handling training room based at WADE day centre in Wokingham for any local training sessions. 

If you think your organisation and staff would benefit from manual handling training, then please get in touch with us to discuss.  

