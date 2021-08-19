Therapies on Thames: Stroke Support with Therapies on Thames

At Therapies on Thames, we see a lot of patients who have suffered a stroke and need help with rehabilitation when they are able to go back living at home. It is vitally important that Occupational Therapists are brought in to ensure that the patient’s home is suitable and safe for living. Our Occupational Therapists are experts in assessing for the right kind of equipment and ensuring it will have the maximum benefit for the patient.

Following a stroke, patients can experience problems with their physical and cognitive abilities that impair their quality of life. Leg weakness and balancing difficulties can make walking a struggle and seriously limit mobility. Weakness in the hands and arms makes day to day tasks such as washing and dressing much more difficult. Patients may also have trouble with their memory and understanding or planning tasks, all of which impairs their quality of life.

Occupational therapists work very closely with patients to help them regain sensory and motor abilities that have been damaged by the stroke. They also provide strategies to overcome day to day challenges and maximise independence.

Physiotherapists also play a vital part in support following a stroke, they ensure that the patient is doing the right kind of exercises to retain as much movement as possible. It is key that the patients learn how to move around in the safest possible way to avoid any further injuries, for example losing balance and falling.

Home-based rehabilitation has been shown to be very effective, but patients do have the option to visit our centres in Berkshire or Oxfordshire for their sessions.

If you think that Therapies on Thames can help yourself or a loved one, then please do give us a call and speak to one of the team on 0118 907 6345.