Therapies on Thames: The importance of wheelchair assessments

There are many reasons why someone has the need for a wheelchair, including reduced balance and strength. Sometimes people may not need a wheelchair if they successfully improve their balance and strength through Physiotherapy. Arranging a wheelchair increases a person’s independence and mobility and gives them the opportunity to carry out day-to-day tasks independently. It is very important that before ordering a wheelchair that an assessment is carried out by an Occupational Therapist or Physiotherapist. This will ensure that the most suitable wheelchair can be recommended for the specific clinical requirements. It will take into consideration lifestyle, home environment and the needs of any careers or others who will be handling the wheelchair.

The use of a wheelchair can vary enormously from person to person, so it is vital that this is established at the wheelchair assessment so that this can be taken into consideration. Badly fitting wheelchairs can cause a multitude of problems for someone including hip pain, difficulty transferring, bad posture, pressure sores and being a waste of money.

At Therapies on Thames we do not recommend buying an expensive wheelchair. Instead of buying, we can arrange the hire of a wheelchair. This will give our patients peace of mind about maintenance and the flexibility to alter it if their needs change in future.

Therapies on Thames can assist in assessment for wheelchairs, and this can be done for people who are living independently at home or those who are residents in care homes. Our Occupational Therapists are experts in ensuring that people get the wheelchair that is right for them. Their role involves carrying out the assessment, assisting in ordering a suitable wheelchair, and assisting in testing out the wheelchair suitability.

As Therapies on Thames offers a physiotherapy service as well as occupational therapy, it is possible for people to also benefit from this. Our physiotherapists can work with patients to build on muscle strength so that they are able to regain as much movement as possible and are able to transfer independently. Our physiotherapists can also help patients with specific exercises that they can do in their wheelchairs.

If you think that you or a loved one would benefit from a wheelchair assessment, whether it be the first time getting a wheelchair or an assessment of a current wheelchair, then please do get in touch and speak to a member of our team on 0118 907 6345.