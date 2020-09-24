‘There is huge room for improvement’ admits Reading manager Veljko Paunović ahead of Cardiff trip

Reading manager Veljko Paunović said that he there is ‘huge room for improvement’ as the Royals prepare for their latest Championship test away at Cardiff City on Saturday.

The Royals are top of the league having won their opening two fixtures and the Serbian boss is excited for their upcoming away match.

“It has been a good week of training and we are looking at the game with excitement,” said Paunović.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground and build on top of the great mentality we’ve shown before.

“There is huge room for improvement individually and collectively. We have to raise the bar and know the new level we have to achieve in training and games.

“Every game is a final. Every one is tough. We have to be very serious with ourselves, and how we focus our attitude towards the opponent.”



Paunović said that he was pleased to bolster the squad ahead of Saturday’s game after Lewis Gibson joined on a season-long loan deal from Everton and he expects there to more transfer activity before the window shuts.

“We’ve been looking to improve the depth in defence so Gibson was brought to us and we evaluated him,” he continued.

“We researched him and I talked to him directly and he cleared on all that. We are bringing in a competitive young lad.

“We are getting closer to the final week and we know we have to execute the opportunities we have.

“Some players may be leaving the club next week. Some on loan, but probably not permanent deals. Things are getting closer.”



The Royals have been strongly linked for a loan deal for Atletico Madrid winger Rodrigo Riquelme.

“We had permission from Atletico to have him (Riquelme) in training for certain days and now we are looking to extend that until we close with them or we find out it’s not possible.



“At this point we’re still working on it. We are looking forward to clarifying it soon.”

However, there was some bad news on the injury front as the Royals boss confirmed that Andy Yiadom will be sidelined with a ‘medium term injury.

“It’s going to be medium term probably.



“We are looking for another assessment from our experts after the first one which said the injury was a medium term.



“The nature of his injury is a bit awkward, it’s a knock in his knee but at the same time the affected part now have to respond.



“Everyone responds to treatment differently, it’s natural healing involved so we will see how that goes and probably next week we’ll know more.”