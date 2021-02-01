Wokingham.Today

‘There’s light at the end of the tunnel’: Lower Earley care home residents pleased to receive coronavirus vaccinations

by Charlotte King
Austen House
Staff at Austen House have helped residents receive their first coronavirus vaccination

STAFF and residents at a Lower Earley care home were among the first to get their jabs.

Those at Barchester’s Austen House were pleased to receive their vaccinations, and Natsayi Dunria, general manager, said it felt like “the light at the end of the tunnel”.

“Our teams have been magnificent in how they have risen to every challenge during this pandemic and we are proud to play our part in this next phase to ensure the most vulnerable are protected,” she said.

Lauren, staff member at Austen House, added: “I am so pleased to be given the vaccine.

“It will help to keep our residents safe, and is the first step in getting things back to normal and having a buzz of visitors in our home once again.”

