‘There’s more dogs’ mess than people on the streets right now’: company says disgusting waste is up 200% since lockdown

A rubbish collection company says the streets are dirtier than ever before.

Divert, which provides dog mess removal services in the greater Reading area including Wokingham borough, said pet waste litter is up by 200% since the start of the third lockdown.

Now, it’s calling on dog owners to pick up after their pooches, or they risk damaging public health.

Mark Hall, from Divert, said: “It is disgusting to see that some dog owners are failing to pick up after their pets, when it’s an offence and the waste can lead to serious illness.

“There’s more dog mess than people on the streets of Reading right now.”

Mr Hall said while walking your dog is important for the health of both pets and their owners, man’s best friend is now getting a bad reputation.

Anybody who does not clean up after their dog could be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100.

“There really is no excuse for this behaviour, especially as the waste can be put into any public bin,” Mr Hall added.