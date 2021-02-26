Wokingham.Today

‘There’s more dogs’ mess than people on the streets right now’: company says disgusting waste is up 200% since lockdown

by John Wakefield0
Dog waste
A dog waste bin Pictue: Andrzej Rembowski from Pixabay

A rubbish collection company says the streets are dirtier than ever before.

Divert, which provides dog mess removal services in the greater Reading area including Wokingham borough, said pet waste litter is up by 200% since the start of the third lockdown.

Now, it’s calling on dog owners to pick up after their pooches, or they risk damaging public health.

Mark Hall, from Divert, said: “It is disgusting to see that some dog owners are failing to pick up after their pets, when it’s an offence and the waste can lead to serious illness.

“There’s more dog mess than people on the streets of Reading right now.”

Mr Hall said while walking your dog is important for the health of both pets and their owners, man’s best friend is now getting a bad reputation.

Anybody who does not clean up after their dog could be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £100.

“There really is no excuse for this behaviour, especially as the waste can be put into any public bin,” Mr Hall added.

Related posts

Campaign launched to save Woodley pub and chippy from being turned into an old people's home

Phil Creighton

Walkers enjoy charity stroll with the Wokingham Walk

Phil Creighton

Chiropractic business branches out with new Twyford practice

John Wakefield
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Support Workingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.