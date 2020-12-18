There’s still time to help Wokingham’s Giving Tree

IT MIGHT nearly be Christmas, but there’s still time to help the annual Giving Tree appeal.

Every year, children who would otherwise go without a present from Santa are able to share their festive wishes.

Charities then turn these into gift tags that are placed on trees in a range of venues across the borough.

In normal days, people would take a tag, buy the present listed on it and then return it to the tree. However, to be Covid safe this year, people are asked to take a tag and buy the gift voucher on it.

This will then be used by a number of charities that the Giving Tree works with to ensure that the present of choice makes its way to the boys and girls of Wokingham borough in time for Christmas Day.

It’s a massive operation and Santa’s little helpers have been incredibly busy since November in making this magic happen.

Next week, we’ll share just what a difference you have made to so many people.

And Gillian McKernan, who helps Santa by overseeing the operation, wanted to thank people for their help.

“The Giving Tree has once again been a success with the kind local people dipping deepto buy vouchers for disadvantaged children this Christmas,” she said.

“With some of the venues which usually host a tree being closed due to the Covid Pandemic, unfortunately, there are still tags left on the trees.

“The good news is, that there is still time to visit one of the trees and choose a gift voucher to buy.

“I would like to thank the following companies and their employees for buying children gifts through an Amazon Wish List compiled by the charities: Dell UK Bracknell, RSA Security Bracknell, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Lumen Winnersh, Simply Commerce Wokingham, PEAC Bracknell and Wokingham Borough Council.”

Find a Giving Tree at Tesco Wokingham, Tesco Warfield, Tesco Martin Heron, Morrisons at Woosehill, Nirvana Spa, The Oakingham Belle, Sedero Lounge and Newbury Building Society