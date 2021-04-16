There’s still time to see Dorian at The Watermill

A POPULAR production has extended its online run for two weeks.

The Watermill Theatre is streaming a digital performance of The Picture of Dorian Gray until Saturday, April 17.

Oscar Wilde’s faustian tale has been newly adapted by Henry Filloux-Bennett, telling the story of the filter-fixated influencer, Dorian Gray, who makes a deal for his social star to never fade but as his mental health declines he starts to suffer with the consequences of the deal.

The original play has been transformed into the social media world of Instagram, Facebook and dating apps.

The production stars Fionn Whitehead, playing Dorian Gray, Alfred Enoch as Harry Wotton, Joanna Lumley playing the role of Lady Narborough, Emma McDonald as Sibyl Vane, Russell Tovey as Basil Hallward and Stephen Fry as the Interviewer.

Tickets cost £12 and audience members receive a screening link which will be available to view for 48 hours after purchase.

For more information or to book tickets visit watermill.org.uk