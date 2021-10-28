Theresa May and Matt Rodda call on secretary of state for education to halt delay to Winnersh SEND school

TWO of the borough’s MPs have written to the secretary of state for education over delays to a Winnersh school.

Theresa May, Conservative MP for Maidenhead and Matt Rodda, Labour MP for Reading East, have penned a joint letter on the matter.

They have asked Nadhim Zahawi for help to “overcome a delay” in the opening of Oak Tree School, which would support children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Based at Winnersh Farm, the school was due to begin its admission process for its first intake of Year 7 pupils in the next fortnight.

It will teach pupils from both Wokingham and Reading boroughs.

In their letter, Mrs May and Mr Rodda said the delay is due to the building contractor asking for an inflationary uplift of around £500,000.

“This could have a significant impact on around 50 local children whose families were due to begin discussions with the school in the next two weeks and who would start at the school in September 2022,” the MPs wrote. “The school would offer much needed new facilities for the children with high levels of need and it could make a real difference to many families.”

Both MPs believe the delay “would also have a potentially serious effect on both local authorities”, and said it could lead to Reading and Wokingham Borough Councils having to spend an additional £10 million each year on alternative placements in the private sector.

“This cost would be locked in for several years as the Year 7 pupils are expected to remain in the same school for the whole of their secondary education,” the MPs explained.

They said: “In effect, a discussion about how to respond to a £500,000 extra cost could lead to local authorities and ultimately the Department for Education having to spend 20 times that figure for several years.”

The MPs said they understand the importance of ensuring “value for money from contractors” but urged Mr Zahawi to understand the issue’s importance for families and the borough councils.

They added: “We hope you will be able to address this as a matter of urgency, given the admissions process which is due to start in the next two weeks and we look forward to meeting you to discuss this issue.”

A spokesperson for Sir John Redwood, MP for Wokingham, said he has also written to Mr Zahawi as a matter of urgency.

“As it is, places for SEN students in the borough are at a premium, with many not getting an appropriate place or having to travel farther afield to attend a SEND school,” the spokesperson said. “For many SEN children, travelling is particularly stressful and a place at school nearer to their homes is vital.”

