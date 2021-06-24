Theresa May cuts ribbon in Wokingham for eco builder

Wokingham.Today

From left: Thakeham Group operations director Julian Rooney, Thakeham CEO Rob Boughton, Theresa May MP, Thakeham chief operating officer Steve Cresswell, John Bell managing director Thakeham. Picture: Thakeham Group

THE FORMER prime minister has opened an eco-conscious office in Wokingham.

MP Theresa May, whose Maidenhead constituency includes parts of Wargrave, Sonning and Twyford, cut the ribbon for Thakeham Group’s new zero-carbon space in Ashbridge Business Park earlier this week.

The Sussex-based housebuilder will use it when working on any Thames Valley development projects.

Mrs May said: “Thank you to Thakeham for inviting me to open their new premises.

“Throughout my political career I have taken a keen interest in planning and am keen to see the development of sustainable homes.

“I welcome any business that is serious about understanding the unique challenges of the Thames Valley area and is committed to establishing partnerships that help residents with the wide range of challenges we face.”

Thakeham Group has opened its new office as part of its expansion work in the region. Rob Boughton, CEO, said it will help the firm understand and deliver projects for residents in Wokingham and beyond.

“Thank you to Theresa May MP for honouring us by opening our new Thames Valley office,” he said. “Like many UK regions, Thames Valley is faced with a diverse range of challenges old and new: the demand for affordable housing is more acute than ever [and] climate change and new regulations as a result of the covid pandemic prompt urgent innovation.

“More than ever before, residents of Thames Valley are turning to their local authorities, planners and developers to create thriving new communities.”

Thakeham, which launched in 2003, was the UK’s first housebuilder to sign the SME Climate Commitment to join the UN’s Race To Zero campaign.

It delivers social, affordable and retirement housing for associations and local authorities across the country.

