Theresa May cuts the ribbon for Citizen Advice Wokingham’s new van

ONE OF the borough’s MPs cut the ribbon to open a new advice van last week.

Theresa May MP, whose constituency includes Twyford, welcomed the new vehicle on Friday, October 8, at the village’s Waitrose.

The van was launched by Citizens Advice Wokingham, in a bid to take its support into the community.

It was the brain-child of chief executive, Jake Morrision, who said he has been wanting the £50,000 piece of kit for about three years.

He spearheaded the internal layout, which includes a consultation room kitted out with a laptop and printer.

The aim is that citizens Advice staff can complete a full assessment for someone, while parked in a community centre or supermarket car park, or even in a residential street.

The van also has a hot water heater, for tea, coffee and biscuits, said Claire Oughton, advice and operations manager at the charity.

Mrs May said she was pleased to be at the launch, and welcomed the idea of bringing advice directly to those who need it.

She said it would help many people in the community, whose “lives are difficult and may become more difficult over the coming months”.

She also praised the holistic approach to helping people, with other charities included in the project.It means staff from charities such as Home Start Wokingham District, Kaleidoscopic UK, a domestic abuse charity, and The Cowshed, can all bring their advice to the road as well.

Warren Buckley, chair of national Citizens Advice was also at the launch, and congratulated the Wokingham team on the project.

He said: “What I love about this is it removes the barrier for people. A great thing about this is the privacy it offers, that is so important.”

Mr Buckley said he had not seen a Citizens Advice van “this well thought-out” and said it would likely feature in the charity’s national conference in November, to share the concept with other groups across the country.

Emma Roberts, scheme manager at Home Start Wokingham District said she hopes the van will be able to come to some of the charity’s mum’s groups.

“Many of our families don’t have cars,” she said. “If it comes to them, they can get they help they need.”

She also hopes it will help raise the profile of Home Start, to let more people in the community know they are there for them.

Vickie Robertson, founder of Kaleidoscopic UK, said the van will help her charity offer discreet support to people who may be victims of domestic abuse.

“It’s bringing that outreach into the community, rather than people having to come find us,” she said.

This is particularly helpful for any victims of abuse who have their phones monitored, she explained. She said having a full consultation may also flag up other concerns, with some people coming in to discuss their finances, and staff spotting the signs of financial or coercive control.

“There is a vast amount of financial abuse,” she said. “This means we can help delve deeper, without any fear, embarrassment or shame.”

“They can pop to the shops, and come see us,” she said.