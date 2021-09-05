Theresa May joins the club

THE FORMER prime minister visited a Woodley charity last month.

Theresa May spent time with some of the Me2Club team, which supports children with additional needs to enjoy weekly leisure activities.

The MP met chair of trustees, Lucy Morris, who has a child supported by the charity.

Ms Morris said: “We were delighted to welcome Mrs May to our offices in Woodley this week.

“We were proud to be able to share with her the way in which Me2Club quickly adapted the services we offer during the pandemic, and our plans for recovery and beyond.”

Ms Morris said the former prime minister was very interested in the impact pandemic isolation had on the mental health and wellbeing of the children and families the charity supports.

Mrs May said the charity provides a “really important service”.

“Often groups, like Scouts, worry about whether they can provide for a child with additional needs, but with the help and support of Me2 Club’s volunteers, the answer is, ‘yes they can’,” she said.

“This benefits the child and their family but it also benefits the group they are joining. This is a great charity that really makes a difference to children’s lives.”

For more information, visit: www.me2club.org.uk