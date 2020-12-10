Theresa May lights up Twyford village

TWYFORD’S Christmas lights switch-on attracted thousands of online viewers last weekend.

Rather than asking the community to gather in the village centre to light the tree together, people were told to stay home and stay safe this year.

Instead, on Sunday, December 6, Rob Yeadon from Twyford Together was accompanied by former prime minister Theresa May to light up the village tree.

“Thank you to everybody who’s made this possible this year,” said Mrs May.

“I hope the lights on this tree prove to be a beacon of hope for everybody for 2021.”

And the event attracted around 2,000 viewers online.

Gordon Holmes, secretary of Twyford Together, said: “2,000 people is more than we’ve ever had at our in-person switch-ons.

“And we’ll probably do the same sort of thing next year too, live streaming the gathering so that people can watch it from home.”

This year’s tree, on Bell Corner, is decorated with wooden stars covered with messages from students at The Colleton Primary School and Polehampton Junior School.

It is sponsored by Goodall-Smith Wealth Management.