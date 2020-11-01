The Wokingham Paper

Theresa May supports Hurst Bowling Club with patronship

by Jess Warren0
From left: Ronnie Ashley, Hurst Bowling Club Committee member and Theresa May.

MEMBERS of Hurst Bowling Club were pleased to welcome their new patron, the Rt Hon Theresa May MP, last Friday afternoon.

Mrs May met with committee members in the Castle Inn, adjacent to the club, to discuss their work in the community through The Link Visiting Scheme and SHINE, and proposed future developments.

The former Prime Minister said she was fascinated to learn that Hurst Bowling green is one of the longest established in the country, having been in situ since at least 1747.

During the 1800s, famous cricketer W G Grace brought a team to challenge the club but left defeated.

These days, the club plays matches against teams primarily from Berkshire and Oxfordshire.

Mrs May reviewed the club’s recently approved plans for a new clubhouse and, having toured the facility, agreed that the improvements are much needed.

Fundraising efforts have been supplemented by a grant from Sport England but progress recently has slowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A further £87,000 is needed to fund the project.

To help meet the cost, the club is participating in an initiative from Local Giving where it will match donations made between Tuesday, November 3, and Monday, November 9, up to a maximum of £5,000.

To donate, visit: www.hurstbowlingclub.co.uk and click on the Local Giving logo.

Reporter for The Wokingham Paper.

