These moonboots were made for walking … virtually

A POPULAR charity walk is planning a virtual return this year, to enable people the chance take part without breaching any lockdown restrictions.

The annual Moonwalk event usually takes place in London overnight on Saturday, May 15.

While last year’s event was nixed due to covid, this year organisers are asking people to do it from the safety of their own homes.

The event raises funds for Walk the Walk, a grant-making charity for breast cancer awareness, and promotes the benefits of walking and to show the positive effects it has on people’s mental and physical health.

The walk is open to all abilities offering distances of 6.55 miles (New Moon), 13.1 miles (Half Moon), 26.5 miles (Full Moon) and 52.4 miles (Over the Moon).

Nina Barough is the Wokingham-based founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk.

She said: “We have taken the decision for the health and safety of all our supporters and fundraisers to make the MoonWalk London a virtual experience.

“While we can’t come together physically, we know that many people doing a little bit is a powerful force so in true Walk the Walk spirit let’s raise money, get fit and have fun uniting virtually together for the same incredible cause.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, more people have been walking, and NIna says the virtual MoonWalk can be carried out by keeping to social distancing guidelines.

Walk the Walk events attract thousands of entrants each year and the money raised goes to charities and organisations as well as funding the charity’s own projects.

Originally running the MoonWalk in London, Nina then developed the brand further in Scotland and Iceland.

Since Walk the Walk began 25 years ago, the charity has raised more than £133 million for organisations across the UK.

This year, it is hoping to raise £1 million to support frontline cancer services.

Nina added: “Covid may stop live events but it doesn’t stop the effects of cancer.

“Our need to raise essential funds and to help where we can has never been greater.”

Walkers who complete the Over the Moon challenge will be asked to raise a minimum of £200 while the others will need to raise a minimum of £100.

Each participant will be sent a Walk the Walk bra t-shirt, a bra to decorate, a cap, a space blanket, a downloadable walker number, training advice and a certificate and medal to award them for their efforts.

To sign up for MoonWalk London or to make a donation log on to walkthewalk.org.