Thieves break into home and steal van

A VAN has been stolen from a home in Woodley.

Thames Valley Police said that around 2am on Thursday, November 11, thieves broke into a home in Wallace Close, stealing the van’s keys from the dining room table.

The vehicle is a blue Transit Custom Limited Van, with a distinctive dent in its rear.

Police are hoping that any witnesses or people with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage will come forward, as it will help their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to report it using an online form, or call 101 with reference number 43210509770.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or on 0800 555 111.