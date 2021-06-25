Thieves’ early morning raid on Boots

THIEVES made an early morning raid on the Wokingham town centre branch of Boots.

Police were called just before 4am on Friday, June 25, after being alerted by an alarm in the Boots pharmacy in Market Place.

Officers attending the scene found that one of the store’s two entrances had been broken in to, and the raiders had smashed cabinets.

At this time, it is unknown what the value of the heist was.

The entrance was cordoned off this morning to allow police to continue their investigation, however the store remained open.

Now, Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “At around 3.55am on Friday 25 June, Thames Valley Police received an alert from an intruder alarm at Boots Wokingham on Market Street.

“Upon arrival, officers found the front door of the store had been forced open and glass cabinets inside had been smashed.

“It’s unclear how much was stolen.

“No arrests have been made at this time.”

They added: “Anyone who may have information on the offenders or may have witnessed the incident is urged to call police on 101 quoting reference number 43210279346.

“Alternatively, they can make a report online, or call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”