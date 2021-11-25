Grinches steal Christmas: Thieves scale 6ft fence at Cantley to take festive decorations away

Oh deer. Thieves have struck in Wokingham, and they are being called grinches by the council.

Overnight, three models of reindeer were stolen from the festive market and synthetic rink at Cantley – and the council would like to see them returned.

Other festive decorations were also taken.

In a post on social media, Wokingham Borough Council said: “The perpetrator(s), a.k.a. John Doe, jumped the 6ft fence and unscrewed our bolted down decorations and carried them away into the night”.

They are keen for them to be returned.

The statement adds: “If they could magically appear back, there will be no questions asked, and we promise we won’t tell Santa.

“If you saw anything suspicious or have any information on our missing decorations, please contact us https://www.wokingham.gov.uk/contact-us/contact-us-online/ “