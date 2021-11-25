Wokingham.Today

Grinches steal Christmas: Thieves scale 6ft fence at Cantley to take festive decorations away

by Phil Creighton0
reindeer
The festive decorations stolen from Cantley Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

Oh deer. Thieves have struck in Wokingham, and they are being called grinches by the council.

Overnight, three models of reindeer were stolen from the festive market and synthetic rink at Cantley – and the council would like to see them returned.

Other festive decorations were also taken.

In a post on social media, Wokingham Borough Council said: “The perpetrator(s), a.k.a. John Doe, jumped the 6ft fence and unscrewed our bolted down decorations and carried them away into the night”.

They are keen for them to be returned.

The statement adds: “If they could magically appear back, there will be no questions asked, and we promise we won’t tell Santa.

“If you saw anything suspicious or have any information on our missing decorations, please contact us https://www.wokingham.gov.uk/contact-us/contact-us-online/ “

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Gardening for the impatient

John Wakefield

Free workshops from Autism Berkshire will help the autistic community

Jess Warren

Fly-tipping in Berkshire rises a fifth as Wokingham council gets tough on offenders

Jess Warren
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.