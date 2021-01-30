THINK LOCAL: Magic moments in the snow

I think we could all do with a little dose of magic right now and on Sunday we got an unexpected sprinkling of it.

It snowed.

And, wow, it really did seem to give everyone a much-needed lift, didn’t it?

It felt like life as we’ve known it for the last 10 months reverted back to the good old days.

My teens, usually late out of bed on the weekend, jumped up like children on Christmas morning as big fat snowflakes fell.

We could hear little ones whooping as they played in their gardens, building snowmen and making snow angels.

Our usual family walk was a much cheerier affair, with sledges and snowballs entertaining us as we got our daily steps in. For just a few hours we had a moment of magic. Lockdown seemed to be forgotten, everyone was smiling again.

Long-haul

And I suppose that’s what we’ve got to do, find those magic moments to get us through the latest lockdown. Because something tells me we’re in this for the long-haul.

Schools might not open until May.

Working from home is a constant and yes, the juggle is well and truly real.

Like most people, I’ve not seen my Dad and my brother and his family for coming up to a year and I’m desperate (and I mean desperate) for a girls night out.

But if there’s one thing I’ve learned during the last year, it’s to not let those little moments pass me by. Pre March-2020 I was here, there and everywhere.

Seemingly leading a full life but almost too busy (and shattered) to enjoy it.

The enforced slower pace and the fact that I can’t go anywhere has given me a renewed appreciation for the little things.

I’m almost getting used to life in the slow lane for the first time ever.

That said, last weekend as we played in the snow I felt as though the pause button had been turned off and life had been switched back on again.

Even if it was for just a moment.

Rachel is founder Gossip Girl Gang, a networking group for women in business in and around the borough