Thinking green as youngsters join Wokingham town mayor for litter pick

by Jess Warren
The Mayor of Wokingham Town, Cllr. Tony Lack and D of E students, Carter Lawrence, Harry Thatcher and Connor Lawrence begin their litter pick on Saturday. Picture: Steve Smyth

WOKINGHAM streets are a little cleaner thanks to a helping hand from the town’s mayor.

Cllr Tony Lack joined DofE students, Carter Lawrence, Harry Thatcher and Connor Lawrence in their clean-up last week.

