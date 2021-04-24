Thinking green as youngsters join Wokingham town mayor for litter pick by Jess WarrenSaturday, April 24, 2021 6:00 amSaturday, April 24, 2021 11:04 am0 Share0 The Mayor of Wokingham Town, Cllr. Tony Lack and D of E students, Carter Lawrence, Harry Thatcher and Connor Lawrence begin their litter pick on Saturday. Picture: Steve Smyth WOKINGHAM streets are a little cleaner thanks to a helping hand from the town’s mayor. Cllr Tony Lack joined DofE students, Carter Lawrence, Harry Thatcher and Connor Lawrence in their clean-up last week.