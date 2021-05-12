Thinking of getting a puppy? Here’s some of the questions to ask

A BRACKNELL charity is urging residents to ask key questions of breeders, if they’re looking for a puppy.

Click-2-Heel has published a checklist of questions that prospective owners are encouraged to ask breeders before committing to a puppy from a litter.

Di Martin is a dog trainer, behaviourist, former Crufts Obedience Champion and the owner of Click-2-Heel.

“Finding a good breeder and then choosing a puppy can be a potential minefield so we hope this guide provides a starting point,” she said.

The questions are:

What are the health test requirements of the breed?

Will there be Kennel Club Registration Papers?

How many times can you visit?

Will you get to see the puppies with their mum?

Does the breed need hearing or sight tests?

Will there be a contract of sale?

What is the breeding programme and environment like?

What age are you allowed to take the puppy home?

The checklist is also covered in module 1 of Click-2-Heel’s Online Puppy Training Course, as well as choosing a breed and sex, how to find a breeder in the first instance, what will the breeder be doing from birth to eight weeks, what to ask about the puppy’s food, preparing for bringing puppy home, husbandry and medical equipment and collecting the puppy.

For information, visit: www.click2heel.com