Third time lucky for Oliver as he seeks to win Roux Scholarship young chef contest

THE BOROUGH could be home to one of Britain’s culinary masters, as a Wokingham chef nears the final round of a prestigious cooking competition.

Oliver Marlow, who works at the internationally-acclaimed Aulis restaurants in London and Hong Kong, is in the running for the UK’s best young chef.

The 31-year-old moved to Wokingham three years ago when he fell in love with the borough’s food and drink scene, after working in restaurants across the world.

Now, he has reached the regional finals of the Roux Scholarship, a contest launched to find Britain’s top kitchen talent, and hopes to reach the national final.

“It’s a competition I’ve always wanted to do,” Mr Marlow said. “For me, I’ve always wanted to do something in food because it features in all my happiest memories.

“If I don’t win I don’t win, but I’ll be comparing myself against the best chefs in the country and it’s nice to give it a go.”

The Wokingham chef, who has featured on BBC’s Great British Menu, has entered the competition twice in the past but said this will be his final attempt.

“It’s third time lucky hopefully,” he said. “If I win it, I’ll automatically be known and it will open up so many doors and possibilities.

“It will all be down to who is the most prepared, the most relaxed, and who practised the most.”

Olive Marlow is hoping his cuisine will catch the judges’ eyes

The Roux Scholarship is ranked one of the most prestigious competitions in the world, pitting professional chefs against each other to cook a range of pre-decided and mystery dishes.

This year’s contest will be judged by a number of Michelin-star chefs, including Michel Roux Jr, Brian Turner CBE and James Martin.

The winner will receive up to £12,000 to support their future career, as well as the chance to cook and train at a three-star Michelin restaurant anywhere in the world.

In a bid to proceed to the final round, Mr Marlow is preparing for a cook-off with his fellow regional finalists at University College Birmingham next month.

In total, 18 chefs will battle it out for six places in the final with their recipes for hake, clams and leeks — and Mr Marlow is counting on his meal to win it.

“I think I’ve got a good dish”, he said. “If I execute it well on the day, it’s hopefully strong enough to get me through.

“There’s also a mystery box and I’ll have to make four dessert portions with what’s inside which will show who can adapt and think on their feet.”

Due to take place in March last year, the Roux Scholarship was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has now relaunched to find 2020’s winner.

Mr Marlow said he initially applied for this round more than two years ago

“That’s a long time in chef terms,” he said. “If I do make it to the final, it’ll be really nerve-wracking.

“The chefs in my heat are all incredible, which is the beauty of the contest — it attracts so many great people.”

Mr Roux Jr, judge and co-chairman of the contest, said he is looking forward to seeing the return of the competition this year.

“It seems like an eternity since we last came together to do battle in the kitchens and, like us, our 2020/2021 scholar has been patiently waiting,” he said.

“Now the moment has come along with some new and exciting changes for this year’s awards ceremony.”

Alain Roux, fellow co-chairman of the Scholarship, added: “After so many dreadful months, we’re now just weeks away from finding out 2020 scholar.

“The anticipation is building for a truly memorable finale [and] I cannot wait to get back in the kitchen with our judges and competitors.

“The Award Ceremony will mark the end of a competition like no other as we celebrate a brighter future.”

Mr Marlow will take part in the regional cook-off on Thursday, September 9.

The national final of the Roux Scholarship will take place at Westminster Kingsway College, in London, on Monday, October 25 and will be livestreamed.

To find out more, visit: www.rouxscholarship.co.uk