This is why the Red Arrows flew past Wokingham today

Red Arrows
The Red Arrows flew in formation Picture: Andrew Batt

EYES were at the skies on Wednesday morning as the Red Arrows flew past Wokingham borough. And there was a touching reason for the fly past.  

Officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Arrows is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force and based at RAF Scampton. They launched in the 1960s and are known for their close formation precision flying.

They had been on a flight going from Scampton in Lincolnshire, heading through Watford, Uxbirdghe, Skirmett and Northampton as well as Wokingham before heading back to Scampton. Their entire journey took around an hour.

Red Arrows
The Red Arrows flying past Wokingham today Picture: Patrick Riley

The Queen watched the Arrows as they went past the Runnymede Air Forces Memorial at Englefield Green in Surrey as part of a 100th anniversary commemoration of the Royal Austrialian Air Force.

But they flew over Wokingham for a very different reason: to thank keyworkers in the borough’s schools.

Their route took them over St Crispin’s School in London Road, as well as Wescott Infants and Westende Junior schools.

Red Arrows
Picture: Andrew Batt

St Crispin’s headteacher Ginny Rhodes said: “The fly past for Wescott Infant School, Westende Junior School and St Crispin’s Secondary School was arranged by a member of the community as a tribute for the work of the schools in supporting children and young people during the pandemic. 

“The weather and timing for the schools to see the fly pass simply couldn’t have been more perfect and a great reminder of how wonderful it is to have all pupils back in school and we are so grateful to enjoy such a very special event together.”

