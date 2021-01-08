This sales coach is talking attitude

Business owners will soon learn how to turn potential into profit, thanks to Woodley Business Club.

Dave Davies, owner of Sandler Training Thames Valley, will be using his 35 years of experience in sales and business development to teach local enterprises about selling success.

Mr Davies is an award-winning sales coach and has spent his career helping small businesses sell on a multi-national level.

The meeting is taking place virtually on Tuesday, January 12 at 8am. Booking is essential and new members are welcome.

To book. visit: www.woodleybusinessclub.org.uk