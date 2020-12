This year’s festive chemist rota

The pharmacies listed below should be open as shown. The details are subject to change, especially due to Covid-19.

You are advised to contact the pharmacy before attending to ensure they are open and have the medication you require.

For more details, visit www.nhs.uk

Christmas Day

READING – Erleigh Road Pharmacy. Erleigh Road RG1 5NN. 9am-noon. Details: 0118 966 3718.

READING – Oxford Road Pharmacy, 270-274 Oxford Road RG30 1AD. 10am-6pm. Details: 0118 957 4999.

WOKINGHAM – Rose Street Pharmacy, Wokingham Medical Centre, 23 Rose Street RG40 1XS. 10am-1pm. Details: 0118 907 8188.

Holiday Monday, December 28

LOWER EARLEY – Asda, Chalfont Way RG6 5TT. 9am-6pm. Details: 0118 987 0300.

LOWER EARLEY – Boots, Chalfont Way RG6 5TT. 11am-5pm. Details: 0118 931 1750.

READING – Boots, Broad Street RG1 2AE. 11am-5pm. Details: 0118 957 1135.

READING – Boots, The Oracle RG1 2AH. 10am-6pm. Details: 0118 958 7529.

READING – Oxford Road Pharmacy, 270-274 Oxford Road RG30 1AD. 10am-6pm. Details: 0118 957 4999.

WINNERSH – Sainsbury’s, King Street Lane RG40 1XS. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 977 5276.

WOKINGHAM – Boots, Market Place RG40 1AT. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 978 4294.

WOODLEY – Boots, Crockhamwell Road, RG30 4AA. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 969 5253.

WOOSEHILL – Morrisons, Woosehill Court RG41 3SW. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 979 4288.

New Year’s Day

LOWER EARLEY – Asda, Chalfont Way, RG6 5TT. 10am-5pm. Details: 0118 987 0300.

LOWER EARLEY – Boots, Chalfont Way, RG6 5TT. 11am-5pm. Details: 0118 931 1750.

READING – Boots, Broad Street, RG1 2AE. 11am-5pm. Details: 0118 957 1135.

READING – Boots, The Oracle, RG1 2AH. 11am-5pm. Details: 0118 958 7529.

READING – Oxford Road Pharmacy, 270-274 Oxford Road RG30 1AD. 10am-6pm. Details: 0118 957 4999.

WINNERSH – Sainsbury’s, King Street Lane RG40 1XS. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 977 5276.

WOKINGHAM – Boots, Market Place RG40 1AT. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 978 4294.

WOKINGHAM – Wokingham Pharmacy, Broad Street, RG40 1AU. 10am-1pm. Details: 0118 978 7459.

WOOSEHILL – Morrisons, Woosehill Court RG41 3SW. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 979 4288.

WOODLEY – Boots, Crockhamwell Road, RG30 4AAA. 10am-4pm. Details: 0118 969 5253.