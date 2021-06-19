Thousands raised in Big Game for Cancer charity football match

Thousands of pounds have been raised for Cancer Research in a charity football match organised by former Forest School pupil Jonathan Weston.



Jonathan decided to create the David Weston World Cup football contest after his Grandad was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017.



The tournament has been a great success in raising money for Cancer Research UK since its inception and has been able to increase the amount of money donated year upon year.

Big gamer for cancer

This year’s game was different to usual, with the match played in an 11-a-side format opposed to the usual five-a-side match with Jonathan’s ‘England’ team taking on a ‘Rest of the World’ outfit.



The Rest of the World XI, captained by Joe Arasa were victorious in a 5-2 win over England in an entertaining spectacle played in high spirits with the goal of raising much needed funds for charity.



The original target of £1,600 has been surpassed and is currently at more than £3,500.



“We’ve all been touched by this awful disease in some way and the world the way it currently is,” said Jonathan on his fundraising page.



“Let’s raise some money for a great charity.

Big gamer for cancer

“Cancer is happening right now, which is why I’m fundraising for Cancer Research UK.



“Donate and helped bring forward the day when all cancers are cured.”

For more information and to donate, visit: fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/thebigameforcancer2021