Thousands tune in for borough’s first Youth Climate Conference

MORE THAN 5,000 views have been recorded so far for the first-ever Wokingham Youth Climate Conference, held virtually last month.

The event, organised by Wokingham Borough Council, featured a mixture of panels, speakers and video clips to help youngsters engage with issues relating to the climate emergency. Originally planned for March at the Council’s Shute End offices, it had been postponed as a result of the pandemic.

The sessions were pre-recorded and uploaded to use when suited schools and students.

And as it was a virtual gathering, the footage will live on: the council says that more than 10,000 secondary school students have been provided with the videos so that teachers can use them as a resource in the months ahead.

One such example is Addington School in Woodley, which has already used clips in lessons.

There has also been constructive engagement between students and council officers, with more than a dozen getting in touch to raise various issues. Speakers included Oxfam’s Ruth Gibbs, who spoke on the issue of fast fashion.

Africa Bauza Garcia-Arcicollar and Dr Alex McLaughlin from the University of Reading led a session on climate justice, and sustainable transport was discussed by Domhnall McFarline and Julie Pillai from My Journey Wokingham.

There was also a panel covering the council’s work relating to climate emergency on areas including public health, waste and recycling, energy and biodiversity.

This ties in with the council’s climate emergency action plan, which wants to encourage climate-friendly behaviours through school visits and educational projects as well as facilitating young people to lead behaviour change across the borough.

Cllr Gregor Murray, executive member for resident services, communications and emissions, including climate emergency, was delighted with how the event went.

“I’ve had nothing but positive feedback on our youth climate conference and I hope everything we have put together will have long-term value for the borough’s young people and teachers,” he said.

“We’ll continue to engage with young people on this important topic, as we know they have a keen interest in protecting our planet and leading on carbon-cutting behaviours.”

And Cllr UllaKarin Clark, executive member for children’s services, added: “I’d like to thank all the young people who have already taken time to look into this topic with us through our fantastic panel of staff and guest speakers.

“It’s vital these young people feel empowered to go on and become ambassadors within their school communities and the borough, encouraging others to engage with this important topic. With all the keynote speakers and panels available online and easily accessible, I hope even more young people making the most of their expertise and watching the talks.”