Three Counties Cycle ride back in September

CYCLISTS will be hopping on to their bikes for this year’s wheelie-good bike ride event as the Three Counties Cycle Ride returns.

The Rotary Club of Easthampstead is hosting its Three Counties Cycle Ride event on Sunday, September 12.

Starting and finishing at Garth Hill College, cyclists can choose distances of either 15 miles, 33 miles or 54 miles following scenic routes through Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The routes will be clearly signed throughout with marshals and drink stations.

At the finish line, riders will receive a medal, certificate and refreshments.

Organiser Dave Donaldson said: “The Three Counties Cycle Ride is an event for cycling families and the seasoned enthusiast alike, with a choice of three routes weaving through picturesque country lanes”.

Having raised £15,000 for various charities two years ago, Mr Donaldson says that many organisations in the community benefit from the event.

“Since the cycle ride was founded in 1983, well over £500,000 have been raised for our charities and this year’s principal beneficiaries will be Thames Valley Air Ambulance, Breakthrough Learning, Daisy’s Dream and NHS Berkshire Healthcare.”

Previous charities include Macmillan Cancer Support, British Heart Foundation, Stroke Association and Alzheimer’s Society.

Entry costs £20 for advance booking for anyone over 16, and £25 for entry on the day.

For under 16s, entry costs £10 and a 20% discount applies to all groups registering online.

Closing date is Friday, September 10.

Supporters include Tesco, Fraser’s Retail, Print Room Group, Cycling UK Reading, Berkshire Cycle Co, Garth Hill College, The Old Manor Bracknell, The Stag and Hounds Binfield, and local Guides and Scouts.

For more information or to register, log on to 3CCR.org