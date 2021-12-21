Three men charged following Lower Earley kidnapping

THREE MEN have been charged with several offences after two men were kidnapped in Lower Earley.

Gevin Pasha, 20, of Gray Street, Northampton, was charged with two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of conspiracy to blackmail and assault on Tuesday, December 14.

Pasha was remanded in custody at Reading Magistrates’ Court the following day, and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday, January 12.

Klej Doci, 26, of St Margaret’s Road, St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, was charged with two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of assault, conspiracy to kidnap and conspiracy to blackmail on Wednesday, December 15.

Doci was remanded in custody at Reading Magistrates’ Court the following day and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, January 17.

Garcon Lala, 26, of Eastern Road, Haringey, London, was charged with two counts of false imprisonment and one count each of assault, conspiracy to kidnap, conspiracy to blackmail and possession of imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of harm on Friday, December 17.

Lala was remanded in custody at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, and is due to appear at Reading Crown Court on Friday, January 17.

It is in connection with an incident that occurred on Maiden Place, Lower Earley, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, December 8, and a police presence at a property in Northampton on Monday, December 13.

Head of CID Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident in the car park or has any information to get in touch.

Reports can be made to 101 or online using reference 43210561756.

Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.