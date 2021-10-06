Three men jailed for four years after growing cannabis in Wokingham

THREE men have been jailed for four years after growing cannabis in Wokingham.

Kadri Bako, 29, Emiljano Faslliaj, 30, and Eduard Troka, 30, were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Tuesday to four years imprisonment.

Bako and Faslliaj, both of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty in a hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, April 23.

It was after police were contacted by a resident reporting a large cannabis factory in two industrial units in Oxford Road.

On Thursday, December 3, last year, officers discovered the plants growing at the site.

They had a street value of approximately £1.5 million, and were in various stages of growth.

Bako and Faslliaj were arrested that day. Bako was charged the next day, and Faslliaj on Saturday, December 5.

Crime Scene investigators found Troka’s fingerprints at the scene, and he was arrested and charged on Thursday, January 28, in London.

Troka, alos o of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty during the trial at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, September 16.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Julia Winmill, of Loddon Valley, said: “Police will continue to work proactively to disrupt organised criminals and reduce the impact such set ups have on our communities.

“I would encourage members of the public to have the confidence to come forward with any information that may help us to continue to pursue those who engage in this type of activity.”

Redients can make a report online or via 101. They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.