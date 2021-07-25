Three seriously injured in Woodley collision

THREE people were seriously injured in a collision at a busy Woodley junction last night.

In the incident, which took place around 9.50pm on Saturday, July 24, a silver Ford Galaxy was travelling along Colemansmoor Road approaching the junction of Loddon Bridge Road when it left the road and was involved in a collision with a lamp post and a number of stone bollards.

The three occupants – a man in his fifties, a 19-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman – sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain.

A lamppost was bent into three

The lamppost has bent in three, bollards have been damaged, and there is also damage to the road and fencing on the opposite side of the road.

The junction – which connects Woodley to Winnersh roundabout – was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to attend the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer, Sergeant Matthew Cadmore, of the Joint Operations Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also urge any motorists with dash-cams, and who were in the local area round the time that this happened, to please review the footage in case it has captured something that may assist with the investigation.

A fence was damaged during the incident

“Further I would ask the same of anyone who may have personal CCTV or doorbells that can capture video footage.

“Anyone with information can contact police by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43210330603.”