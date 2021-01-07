Three teenagers charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm: two also charged with perverting course of justice following death of Olly Stephens

THREE teenagers have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm after a teenager died in Emmer Green on Sunday, January 3.

Two of the three have also been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that they are a 13-year-old girl and two boys, aged 13 and 14, all from Reading.

They have been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 8.

Two other boys, both aged 13, have been released on bail, with strict conditions, until Monday, February 1.

Thames Valley Police is continuing its investigation into this incident, which took place around 3.50pm in Bugs Bottom field, and saw 13-year-old Olly Stephen die at the scene.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown has asked that anyone who believes that they have any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police on 101, or to call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

He said: “This continues to be a very difficult time for the family of Olly. Our thoughts remain with them. The Stephens family appreciate all of the kindness shown to them but they have asked that their privacy is respected at this very difficult time.

“Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch and report it, and to refrain from posting this information on social media.”

Yesterday, Thames Valley Police posted a warning on its social media channels for people not to share speculation around the incident.

“We are aware of a number of posts on social media sharing material which may be evidential as well as naming individuals who may or may not be connected to our investigation,” they said.

“Publicly identifying those who you believe are connected to Olly’s death may be a criminal offence at this time and may prejudice any future trial as well as causing harassment and distress if misdirected to individuals not connected to this investigation.

“It is very important that people do not share this information on any social media platform. We understand the high level of community concern, but we ask that people let the investigation take its course.”