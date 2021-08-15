Three Thames Valley Kings members earn ball out success

Three Thames Valley Kings members took double glory this past weekend at the first British Wheelchair Basketball sanctioned event since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ball Out 3×3 National Tour event in Leeds saw the Kings players help their side win both junior and adult Competitions



The Three Kings – made up of PJ O’Donavon, Charlie McIntyre, and Liam Barker – won the Junior competition in style in the morning – winning all three pool games before beating Dragons 10-7 in the final.



Before they entered the adult competition in the afternoon, where they won three of their four pool games in Pool A, advancing to the final topping the pool standings on points difference.



The adult final was close with a 6-5 victory over Whirlwinds.



The 3×3 tournament will come as good practice for these three lads as they will join Kings in their first-ever Premier League campaign of the new 2021/22 Wheelchair Basketball National League.



Kings first team near 18 months wait for confirmation of their promotion to the top league in the UK was confirmed, where they will join Coventry (CWBA), Exeter Otters, London Titans, Tee Valley Mohawks, Glasgow Rollin Rocks, Sheffield Steelers and Manchester-based The Owls in the top flight.



Kings will also be fielding two additional teams in the National League, with the second team playing in Division Two South and an all-new third team joining Division Three South.



The Season is set to tip-off in October.