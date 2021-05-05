Thumbs up for Yeldall’s summer fundraising push

A HARE Hatch charity is making great strides with its latest fundraiser.

Yeldall Manor, which helps men recover from drug and alcohol addiction, is hosting its Stride for Recovery event in June to support its vital services.

The challenge sees residents from the borough and beyond take on a fitness challenge of their choice.

The Stride for Recovery is due to take place between Saturday, June 5, and Saturday, June 12, but participants can decide whether they complete their distance in a day or spread it out over the week.

Sue Hedger, from Yeldall Manor, said this is the second year in a row the charity’s challenge has gone virtual.

“For three years, we ran a cycle ride starting and finishing at our premises,” she explained. “But last year, after covid hit, we decided to run a virtual event and it was really successful.

“People took part from all over the world, including Germany, and this year we know somebody from South America is planning to take part.”

Ms Hedger said participants can also form a virtual team with friends and add their miles together, so they do not have to complete their challenge alone.

Proceeds raised from Stride for Recovery will raise money for the Yeldall Good Samaritan Fund, which helps men access its rehabilitation services and change their lives for the better.

Ms Hedger said the volunteer-funded programme supports residents who otherwise cannot afford to pay for support.

“It can be hard to come by funding, so not many people have the means to access help,” she explained.

“But we don’t want to turn anybody away, so the fund is for those who don’t know where else to go.”

To find out more about Yeldall Manor’s upcoming event and register your interest, visit www.rideforrecovery.co.uk or phone 0118 940 4411.