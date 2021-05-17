Wokingham.Today

Tickets to Binfield’s FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium to go on general sale

by Andy Preston0
Tickets to watch Binfield FC’s FA Vase final at Wembley Stadium will be available on general sale from Tuesday. May 18.

The Moles will play Warrington Rylands at Wembley on Saturday, May 22 (12.15pm kick-off).

All tickets must be purchased from Binfield FC’s clubhouse where the general sale will commence from 6pm-9pm.

Tickets will be capped at two per person and each person must be able to provide an email address and phone number for each attendee.

Ticket prices are as follows (£1.50 booking fee per ticket):

  • Full Price £25.00
  • Concessions £10.00
  • Child (Under 16) £1.00
  • Wheelchair Space & Ambulant/Visually Impaired Seating: £25.00
  • Personal Assistant Seating £0.00

People involved in the football community have been showing their support to #BackBinfield ahead of the biggest game in the club’s history.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit: https://binfieldfc.com/club-news/2469/general-sale-ticket-information/

