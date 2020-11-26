Tier 2: ‘There is real light at the end of the tunnel’ says Wokingham Borough Council leader of new coronavirus status

WOKINGHAM’S placement in the new Tier 2 category is disappointing, especially as there is real light at the end of the tunnel.

Cllr John Halsall, the leader of Wokingham Borough Council, made the comments at the start of a meeting of the executive committee, held virtually on Thursday, November 26.

Earlier today, health secretary Matt Hancock set out the new tier structure that replaces the lockdown in England from Wednesday, December 2. It is in place in a bid to quell the spread of coronavirus.

All local authorities in the Thames Valley have been placed into Tier 2 apart from Slough, which is in the highest tier, Tier 3.

Cllr Halsall said: “We as a Borough and Borough Council are planning for the winter and spring, in the hope that next summer we will return to normal – if we remember what that is.”

And he told viewers that he is “immensely proud “ to have led Wokingham Borough Council during the coronavirus pandemic, thanking residents for the way in which they had reacted and co-operated, while the council’s staff had “shown strong commitment, innovation and flexibility. Thank you all.”

He continued: “We have sought to steer the Borough through very stormy waters with a firm and steady hand; I am pleased to say that generally we have been successful.

“We had the first outbreak of Coronavirus nine months ago. Since lockdown a month ago cases in Wokingham have been falling and are currently 109.3 having risen to 155 at peak.”

He said that the reason why Wokingham borough had been placed in Tier 2 was because “we have been grouped with the rest of Berkshire excluding Slough. Our policy is to ensure as far we are able to return to Tier one.

“We believe that Tier One gives our businesses the best chance to recover and allows for our residents to lead as full a life as possible.

“The first review will be December 16, and is based upon a number of factors, but is not negotiable.”

Looking ahead, he pledged that universal testing would be rolling out in the new year, and that the council’s track and trace system was working well.

“Our primary task is now to ensure that every resident is safe, secure and not isolated throughout the winter,” Cllr Halsall said. “Everyone should have a warm home, food and the medicines.

“This administration is proud the homeless in the Borough are now very low and all homeless are looked after.

“We have housed all the rough sleepers except for one who insists that he prefers not being housed.

“We will do the same with food and fuel poverty.”

He again reiterated his pledge that “one vulnerable person, child or family (living in poverty) is too much”.

“Next week, in the Extraordinary Executive, we will be agreeing the additional financial help that we are giving families and businesses.”

This meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s Executive will be held virtually on Wednesday, December 2.

And Cllr Halsall also referred back to comments he made at a virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council last Thursday, over the financial position of.

“Our Council’s finances are in extremely good health, despite the huge recent financial challenges we have faced as a result of the Covid-19. These challenges have precipitated claims of insolvency, draconian service and staff cuts in other Local Authorities,” he said.

“The only time in the Borough’s history that there has been a financial crisis was the period of control of the Liberal Democrats.

“We had perilous balances at only £2.3 million, an uncontrolled overspend of £1 million and had to act quickly to arrest a genuine fatal decline into insolvency.”

He added: “We were financially strong and resilient coming into this emergency, despite years of austerity, in which we faced continuously escalating statutory care costs and severe reductions in Government funding.

“It is this financial resilience that has enabled us to step up in the ways we have needed to for our community throughout this pandemic.”

Concluding his comments, he said: “Please help me to help you.

“Those on this call are Councillors, the press and interested members of the public.

“What you do and say will have an enormous impact on public behaviour towards the virus and economic recovery.

“Please do not make things up with Trumpian statements from Twyford and bizarre references to buying a kitchen and cars from the faculty at Royal Holloway, or because it is politically expedient, or provides a good story.

“To get through this successfully, residents must have confidence in the Council and the press.

“Residents must feel that we are doing our best to keep everyone safe, secure and happy.

“Lastly, stay safe and observe the rules.”