Tier 3 for Berkshire: What can and can’t you do?

The Government’s Tier 3 restrictions are the most severe among the tier levels. The aim is to reduce people’s movements to try and curb the spread of coronavirus, while keeping schools and businesses open.

Breaking the rules will mean that fixed penalty notices can be issued of £200 for the first offence, doubling up to a maximum of £6,400.

Anyone holding an illegal gathering of 30 people or more can be fined £10,000, as happened in High Wycombe earlier this week.

You cannot have people in your house or gardens for social reasons unless you live with them or they are in your support bubble. This also applies to indoor venues such as pubs and restaurants.

It is possible to meet up with friends and family in a group of up to six – including children of any age – in an outdoor public place, such as parks, public gardens, allotments and playgrounds.

Households and bubbles can go out in groups of six or more.

The exceptions to the rule of six is for: childcare bubbles, single household support bubbles, for work or providing voluntary or charitable services, for childcare, education or training; for children’s groups and activities; for parent and toddler groups of up to 15 people aged five or over in a public building, not a private home; for parents who have separated; for prospective adoptive parents; support groups of up to 15 people where it is necessary to meet in person; for birth partners; for emergency assistance; to see someone who is dying; to fulfil legal obligations such as a court appearance; for gatherings within jails or immigration detention centres; to provide care for vulnerable people or provide respite for a carer; for a wedding or funeral; to visit someone in a hospital, care home or hospice; to help someone attend a medical appointment; for elite sportspepople and support teams for training or competing; for organised sport; to facilitate a house move.

It is possible for tradespersons to work in a home without breaching the limits if they are present for work.

Support bubbles are for single adult households, those living with someone who has a disability and no other adult carer, those who live with a child aged 12 months or under as of December 2, or a child aged five or under who has a disability.

Businesses and venues have a range of restrictions, but allowed to remain open for providing essential voluntary services such as food banks, support for homeless or blood donation sessions. It is also possible to allow television or radio programmes to be made on the premises.

However, bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants can only offer takeaway, delivery and click and collect services.

Hotels, B&Bs, campsites and holiday lets and guests houses must close.

Entertainment venues including bowling alleys, nightclubs, cinemas, theatres and concert halls must close.

However, outdoor events including cinemas, theatres and concert venues can remain open.

Retail is allowed to stay open including hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons.

Facilities such as community centres, halls, libraries and recycling and waste centres can stay open.

People are asked to work from home where possible, but children should go to school if during term time.

Visits to care homes are allowed if homes have PPE arrangements in place.

It is possible to travel within the area for work, education, to access services, moving home, to care for others, to visit support bubble or to receive medical treatment.

The Government asks people to avoid travelling outside of the area and reduce the number of journeys if possible. Overnight stays are not permitted unless necessary.

Weddings are limited to 15 people and no receptions, while 30 people can attend funerals and just 15 people for wakes or stone settings.

However, there are no limits on the number of people attending a place of worship for a service. Congregants may not mix with anyone outside their bubble or household.