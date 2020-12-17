TIER 3: Wokingham borough records highest-ever daily number of positive coronavirus tests

ANOTHER 110 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wokingham borough over the past 24 hours – the highest daily total since the first case in February this year.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,910, and the weekly confirmed rate is now 192.3 – and increase from 185.3 yesterday.

The increase in cases comes on the day that the Health Secretary announced that Berkshire is going into Tier 3 restrictions from 12.01am on Saturday, December 19.

There have been similar rises in Reading Borough of 115 cases and a rate of 245.4 per 100,000 people.

Bracknell Forest saw an increase of 79 people, and a rate of 240.7 people per 100,000.

The data is made available daily from the Public Health in Berkshire website.

Mr Hancock told the House of Commons today: “I know that tier 3 measures are tough, but the best way for everyone to get out of them is to pull together and not just follow the rules but do everything they possibly can to stop the spread of the virus.

“Where we have seen places get the virus under control and come out of tier 3, it is because everybody has taken responsibility on themselves to make that happen.”