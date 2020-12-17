TIER 3: Wokingham council leader says focus will be on six wards in bid to bring coronavirus rates down

THE leader of the council has promised action to try and get Wokingham borough out of Tier 3 as quickly as possible.

Earlier today, health secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that all of Berkshire would be moved to Tier 3 restrictions from 12.01am on Saturday, December 19.

The reason is the rapid rise in coronavirus infection rates across the region.

Mr Hancock had told the chamber that rates in the south east had risen by 46% in the past week.

As we revealed in today’s print edition of Wokingham.Today, Woodley, Earley, Lower Earley, Shinfield, Winnersh and Wokingham town are all seeing a significant rise in Covid-19 cases, with slightly lower infection rates in the north and south of the borough.

Widespread community transmission is thought to be the cause, rather than being focused in schools or care homes.

Cllr John Halsall said: “We’ve identified six wards where coronavirus levels are high. We’re focusing on them in a bid to get rates down.

“The difficulty is that Covid has been around for a long time and people are tired of it.

“The extent of our success will depend on residents, it’s a sad place to be at this time of year.”