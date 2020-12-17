Wokingham.Today

TIER 3: Wokingham council leader says focus will be on six wards in bid to bring coronavirus rates down

by Phil Creighton0
John Halsall
Wokingham Borough Council leader Cllr John Halsall

THE leader of the council has promised action to try and get Wokingham borough out of Tier 3 as quickly as possible. 

Earlier today, health secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons that all of Berkshire would be moved to Tier 3 restrictions from 12.01am on Saturday, December 19. 

The reason is the rapid rise in coronavirus infection rates across the region. 

Mr Hancock had told the chamber that rates in the south east had risen by 46% in the past week. 

As we revealed in today’s print edition of Wokingham.Today, Woodley, Earley, Lower Earley, Shinfield, Winnersh and Wokingham town are all seeing a significant rise in Covid-19 cases, with slightly lower infection rates in the north and south of the borough.

Widespread community transmission is thought to be the cause, rather than being focused in schools or care homes.

Cllr John Halsall said: “We’ve identified six wards where coronavirus levels are high. We’re focusing on them in a bid to get rates down. 

“The difficulty is that Covid has been around for a long time and people are tired of it. 

“The extent of our success will depend on residents, it’s a sad place to be at this time of year.”

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Irish announce quartet of new signings

Andy Preston

Skittles evening to be held at Barkham Village Hall

Phil Creighton

BREXIT: More than 3,000 Wokingham residents add their name to petition to revoke Article 50

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.