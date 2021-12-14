Tilehurst author cuts the ribbon to school’s new library

WOKINGHAM students have checked out their new library, after it was officially opened by a children’s author last week.

On Wednesday, December 1, Tilehurst-based author and poet, A.F Harrold cut the ribbon to Westende Junior School’s new library.

The space has been transformed from the school’s old IT suite into a new multi-use library filled with colour.

Headteacher Andrea Sykes explained that after joining the school two years ago, she wanted to bring her vision to life.

“It really showcases the magic of reading,” she said.

The school commissioned a mural to cover two of the walls, based on references to popular children’s books. It features astronauts, wizards, unicorns and many other characters scattered throughout a woodland scene.

Mr Harrold said that it was a joy to cut the ribbon and open the new facility for junior pupils.

“It’s smart, welcoming and inviting,” he said.

He was particularly pleased to see a modern collection of stories on the shelves, and said diversity within children’s literature is essential.

“This feels really fresh,” he said. “We are in the golden age of children’s writing. There are so many books more relevant to children’s’ lives now.

“If you’re not refreshing the stock in your library, pupils don’t have access to those books. We all need to build empathy by reading more representative books.”

After the ceremony, Mr Harrold ran writers workshops with each year group, exploring the art of poetry. Students were invited to create their own poem as a class.

“It’s all about having fun with words,” he said.

He has published a collection of books, with most of his stories following the adventures of Fizzlebert Stump.

Year 6 teacher and English lead, Laura Ogilvie said the move was inspired by changing technology.

She explained that the “drab, old” IT suite was rarely used, as laptops are now commonplace in the classroom.

The library was moved into its new, bigger space, opening up another classroom for pupils.

“We wanted to create something that would wow people as they enter the school,” she explained. “A space to really inspire reading.”

Ms Ogilvie said that the room has also been designed with desks and an interactive board, so that lessons can be taught there.

It can also be used to host any visitors, as the library opens out into the front of the school.